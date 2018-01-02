New system will help Cochise County families access healthy food - Tucson News Now

New system will help Cochise County families access healthy foods

By Special for Tucson News Now
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A new electronic system under the Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) will provide better access to healthy foods for Cochise County families.

Cochise Health and Social Services, in partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services, has launched eWIC to replace the current paper checks with a card for the thousands of people who participate in the WIC program.

“The Cochise County WIC program provides services to 3,500 participants each month,” said Carrie Langley, Director of Cochise Health and Social Services. “The move to eWIC means our WIC families can shop for the same healthy WIC-approved foods with more flexibility to go to the store throughout the month with their WIC benefits on one card.”

WIC families can also download the EzWIC app for Apple and Android devices, which allows them to search a food list, scan items in the store to see if they are WIC-approved, and check their current benefit balance.

WIC is a successful public health nutrition program that provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and connections to community services for income-eligible women who are pregnant and postpartum, infants, and children up to five years old.

To learn more or to locate your nearest WIC clinic, visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/health-and-social-services/wic-special-supplemental-nutrition-program-women-infants-children.

