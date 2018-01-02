Cochise County Library District offers user-friendly access to free ebooks

Cochise County’s library users can now access thousands of free online books via a new mobile device app.

While library patrons have been able to download ebooks and digital audiobooks for several years, the process wasn’t always user-friendly, said Cochise County Library District Director Amadee Ricketts.

“Getting ebooks and digital audiobooks from a public library used to be cumbersome and some patrons just gave up,” she said. “The process has been improving over the years, but this is the first time we have been able to offer a platform which is both beautiful and simple to use.”

The Libby app, from OverDrive, has been designed specifically for use on smartphones and tablets. It includes a built-in player for audiobooks and allows users who belong to multiple library systems to access all their materials in one place.

After downloading the app from their app store, users simply find their library and enter their library card number and PIN.

Libby also offers one-touch previews of materials, without requiring they be checked out or downloaded first. The app is free and all books can be accessed at no charge.

“With many of our patrons living in rural communities, we are delighted to be able to offer this free and convenient service to county residents,” added Ricketts.

To explore the Library District’s growing collection of digital publications, visit http://CochiseLibrary.org, click “Ebooks and More”.

