Community Emergency Response Team classes sponsored by Cochise County

The Cochise County Office of Emergency Services is sponsoring a series of free classes for members of the public, focusing on disaster preparedness.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Basic Course is delivered by first responders, and other qualified volunteers.

Over three sessions this month, participants will learn what actions they and their families can take before, during, and after a disaster. The course will also cover fire suppression, medical operations, light search and rescue, and psychology and team organization.

The final session will involve a course review, and a final exam exercise.

One of the goals of the course is to train community volunteers willing to help first responders and the County’s Office of Emergency Services in the event of a regional disaster.

All three sessions will take place between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on January 13, 20, and 27, at the Salvation Army, 180 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista.

Seating is limited and participants are asked to commit to the entire course. To register, contact Christian Ramsey at (916) 233-6010.

