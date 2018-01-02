Pima Co. approves budget for Phase 1 of Kino South Sports Comple - Tucson News Now

Pima Co. approves budget for Phase 1 of Kino South Sports Complex

Rendering of Kino South Complex. (Source: Tucson News Now) Rendering of Kino South Complex. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Pima County has approved $1.5 million to design Phase 1 of the Kino South Sports Complex, which will be located at Interstate 10 and Ajo Way.

The complex, once complete, will be the largest soccer complex in the state with 20 fields and a stadium.

It's thought the complex will draw national and international tournaments and means Tucsonans will no longer have to drive to Phoenix to watch their children in tournament play.

"I think the south side is basically undergoing an economic renaissance," said Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry. "The south side is catching up with the rest of the region."

Local business owners will attest to the fact the south side has a long way to go.

"You just have to go to the north side and compare," said Josue Solano, owner All Makes and Models Auto Repair on Benson Highway. "You'll see a big difference."

Solano believes having the complex in their backyard will make a substantial difference in how people perceive the south side.

"Opportunities on this side of town are definitely smaller," he said and agrees it's harder to make a living. "There are not as many opportunities."

Pima County received a lot of criticism for locating Kino Stadium on the south side 20 years ago. But Huckelberry believes time has proven it to be the right decision.

"It was located there to jump start economic development," he said. "I think we can pretty much say that's been a success."

The new complex will include hotel space, retail and a variety of other sports venues such as rugby, basketball and pickle ball.

"This time we're making sure to include opportunities for economic development, said Richard Elias, County Supervisor from District 5 "So it's not an isolated sporting venue and nothing else."

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • PCSD investigating carjacking with child in vehicle

    PCSD investigating carjacking with child in vehicle

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:48 AM EST2018-01-03 16:48:23 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)
    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a young child inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Cody Gress. The carjacking happened in the area of Country Club and 36th on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. Near Spectrum Mall where Calle Santa Cruz is blocked off. PCSD is currently investigating a carjacking which involved a young child in the vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the child is safe. They have two suspects in custody. Heading to med...
    The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a young child inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Cody Gress. The carjacking happened in the area of Country Club and 36th on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3. Near Spectrum Mall where Calle Santa Cruz is blocked off. PCSD is currently investigating a carjacking which involved a young child in the vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the child is safe. They have two suspects in custody. Heading to med...

  • Retired 747 to make final landing at Pinal Airpark

    Retired 747 to make final landing at Pinal Airpark

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 11:31 AM EST2018-01-03 16:31:40 GMT
    File photo (source: Wikimedia commons)File photo (source: Wikimedia commons)

    An end of an era for The Queen of the Skies, Delta airlines has retired its 747. The famed aircraft will be landing at Pinal Airpark late Wednesday morning, The plane will be the last one to commercially fly for a U.S. airline. “For a long period of time, it was the mainstay of wide body, trans-Atlantic, worldwide operating aircraft, moving hundreds of people on a flight every single day,” ,” said Dave Querio, president of Marana Aero...

    An end of an era for The Queen of the Skies, Delta airlines has retired its 747. The famed aircraft will be landing at Pinal Airpark late Wednesday morning, The plane will be the last one to commercially fly for a U.S. airline. “For a long period of time, it was the mainstay of wide body,

  • breaking

    UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

    UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

    Wednesday, January 3 2018 1:23 AM EST2018-01-03 06:23:14 GMT
    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday, Jan. 2. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.

    The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.

    •   
Powered by Frankly