Combs High School "Decks the Halls"

Our Combs High School students may be on their winter vacation but their academic work is still posted on our walls.

Each quarter our teachers participate in a competition where they post students’ work as it relates to real life and the academic standards.

This quarter the math department was the winner of the “deck the halls” competition with their seasonal projects of geometry in winter.

As the winning team, they are provided a special lunch to celebrate their ingenuity in lesson planning and the application of student learning.

