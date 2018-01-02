UA fires Rodriguez amid sexual harassment allegations

The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, citing an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment as well as the climate and direction of the program.
The College Football Playoff semifinals are back on New Year's Day, with a distinctly southern flavor.
The Crimson Tide dominated top-ranked Clemson 24-6 in the Sugar Bowl semifinal game Monday night to give coach Nick Saban another shot at his record sixth national title.
After 15 seasons, Palmer hangs them up.
The suspect claims the shooting was in self-defense.
Police are attempting to track down possible suspects from the New Year’s Eve party where the athlete was shot.
A powerful winter storm called a bomb cyclone is bringing the chance of snow, ice and, in some places, blizzard conditions to the East Coast, from Florida to Maine.
Someone sneaked into an Arkansas family's farm under the cover of darkness and massacred their animals, according to Woodruff County Sheriff's Department.
The National Weather Service said a wintry mix of snow and freezing rain was expected Wednesday mainly along the Atlantic seaboard from Florida to North Carolina.
A couple fulfills a bride's dying wish by getting married in the hospital, surrounded by friends and family.
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.
You've probably heard it hundreds of times: Prevent your pipes from freezing. Frozen pipes can burst, causing the homeowner thousands of dollars in damage.
Don't butter that biscuit until you check the package!
