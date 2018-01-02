Sahuarita Police, Border Patrol search for suspects

The Sahuarita Police Department spent Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 2 searching for suspects in two incidents.

Border Patrol agents contacted SPD about a suspect that had fled from BP and was spotted heading toward the Rancho Sahuarita neighborhood. According to an SPD news release the call came in around 1:16 p.m.

This call came after a burglary call at 3:15 a.m. in the 17200 block of South Camino Cartagena, about a gun that had been taken from an unsecured vehicle. The description of the suspect from the BP, of a man in a light tan jacket and green pants partially matched the clothing of the burglary suspect. The description of the gun theft suspect had been passed on to the Border Patrol.

A second incident also took place on Tuesday, this time around 2 p.m. when SPD officers responded to reports of a prowler in the 200 block of East Placita Lago Del Encanto.

According to the SPD release, a resident reported a black male in his 20s wearing a black shirt and jeans was spotted in her backyard. When the resident confronted the man, he responded in another language and then jumped into a neighboring yard.

SPD received a second call at 2:11 p.m. about a black male hiding near a residence in the 200 block of East Placita Haciendas Del Lago.

BP agents, SPD officers, a K9 unit and a USBP helicopter assisted in the search for the suspect, but were not able to locate him.

According to SPD, the two incidents are unrelated.

