Retired 747 makes final landing at Arizona airport

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
PINAL COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It's the end of an era for The Queen of the Skies, as Delta airlines has retired its 747.

The famed aircraft landed at Pinal Airpark about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 3.

It was the last one to commercially fly for a U.S. airline.

“For a long period of time, it was the mainstay of wide body, trans-Atlantic, worldwide operating aircraft, moving hundreds of people on a flight every single day,” said Dave Querio, president of Marana Aerospace.

Even though this plane has retired, people may still see it in the sky.

The plane, like many other 747’s in the country, will most likely be converted to a cargo plane. But people will still have a chance to fly on one, if they fly on an international carrier.

“Just because the air carriers of the United States stopped operating the aircraft doesn’t mean the aircraft is dying,” said Querio. “It has a life of many many years to follow whether is operating in cargo or with carriers around the world, there will still be carriers who will operate the 747 for years to come.”

Querio said airlines are now using the Boeing 777, 787, and A380 instead of the 747.

