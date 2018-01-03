UPDATE: Names of carjacking suspects released by PCSD

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has released the names of the two suspects in the Wednesday morning carjacking that involved a child.

Fabian Garcia, 25 and Antonio Morales Jr, 22 have been booked into the Pima County Jail and each are facing the following charges: nine counts of aggravated assault, one (1) count of kidnapping, one (1) count of aggravated robbery, one (1) count of armed robbery, and one (1) count of theft of means of transportation.

Garcia has also been charged with one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, for driving the vehicle during the chase, according to a PCSD news release.

The incident began Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9 a.m. when deputies responded to a neighborhood in the 4600 block of West Calle Don Tomas, for reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies arrived on scene and found the vehicle, with the suspects attempting to remove the license plates from several vehicles in the neighborhood. When PCSD approached the suspects, they fled in another vehicle.

According to PCSD, deputies followed the suspects to West Drexel Rd. and South Calle Santa Cruz. Deputies reported seeing the suspects use a gun to carjack a vehicle that held a mother and her children. The suspects hit the PCSD vehicle as it was leaving the parking lot in the stolen car.

Deputies continued following the suspects in the car and were informed that a 9-month-old baby was also inside the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was driving erratically and suffered damage, according to the release. Losing a tire was what eventually forced the suspects to come to a stop near South Country Club Road and East Fairland Stravenue. The suspects then fled on foot. They were found a short time later by deputies.

The 9-month-old was also found inside the vehicle and is safe, stated PCSD.

According to PCSD the investigation is ongoing.

Near Spectrum Mall where Calle Santa Cruz is blocked off. PCSD is currently investigating a carjacking which involved a young child in the vehicle. The vehicle has been found and the child is safe. They have two suspects in custody. Heading to media staging area now #Tucson pic.twitter.com/J5Mvdmmad5 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) January 3, 2018

