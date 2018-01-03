UPDATE: Eastbound Ajo Way back open after earlier crash

The semi was the only vehicle involved, according to the TPD Public Information Officer. No injuries have been reported.
Starting today, Jan. 1, 2018 passengers will be paying new fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.
Sixty people died on Tucson's city streets in 2017 in bicycle crashes, motorcycle wrecks, car accidents and pedestrian fatals. The most conspicuous of those numbers is the 25 people who died as a result of a car/pedestrian accident. That's a record for Tucson and one which deserves attention.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide on a two-year plan that would repair more than 27 miles of roads in the county.
Back in August 2017, the Special Services Office ran a pilot program to provide extended hours of service, which included remaining open later and serving customers on select Saturdays. After performing a careful evaluation, Sun Tran determined that demand for Saturday hours was low and should be discontinued.
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.
