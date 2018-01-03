UPDATE: Eastbound Ajo Way back open after earlier crash - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Eastbound Ajo Way back open after earlier crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
Overturned semi trailer closes eastbound Ajo Way under I-10. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Overturned semi trailer closes eastbound Ajo Way under I-10. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Crash on eastbound Ajo Way. (Source: Tucson News Now) Crash on eastbound Ajo Way. (Source: Tucson News Now)
Crash on eastbound Ajo Way. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Ajo Way is back open Wednesday night, after the trailer from a semi overturned and Tucson Police closed the area for clean up.  

The semi was the only vehicle involved, according to the TPD Public Information Officer.  No injuries have been reported.

The area is expected to be closed for the next several hours.   Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

