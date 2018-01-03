CBP K9 stops second largest drug smuggling attempt at Port of Lukeville

Officers were led to the discovery of more than 120 bundles of marijuana by a CBP canine. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

More than a ton of marijuana was seized by officers at the Port of Lukeville over the past weekend. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

A Phoenix man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle more than a ton of marijuana into Arizona, according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release.

CBP officers at the Port of Lukeville, 151 miles southwest of Tucson, pulled a 55-year-old man for further inspection after a CBP canine alerted to the RV he was driving.

On Saturday, Dec. 30 officers searched the vehicle and discovered 120 bundles of marijuana hidden in the storage compartments, walls, and floors of the RV.

The bundles weighed in at nearly 2,248 pounds and were worth an estimated $1,244,000, according to the CBP release this is the second largest marijuana seizure in Port of Lukeville history.

The man was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while CBP officers seized the drugs and the RV.

