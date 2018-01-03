CBP K9 stops second largest drug smuggling attempt at Port of Lukeville

An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.
The trooper had been responding to a report of a crash on southbound I-19 near Ajo when the vehicle was hit by a rock.
A Los Angeles man suspected of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man told a judge Wednesday he would not fight efforts to send him to Wichita.
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is suing special counsel Robert Mueller and the Justice Department.
The Marana Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chriswell Scott sent a tweet thanking Tucsonans for the tips that helped capture 40-year-old Matthew Farruggio.
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.
