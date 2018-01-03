Report: Les Miles, Arizona 'mutually interested' in each other

The Mad Hatter in Tucson?

According to several reports, it's more likely than you'd think.

Neal McCready of Rivals.com reported the University of Arizona has been in contact with former LSU head football coach Les Miles.

McCready said Miles, who was fired by LSU in 2016, wants to get back to coaching.

Hearing Les Miles is in real communication with University of Arizona today. Both parties are mutually interested. Miles wants to get back on the field. — Neal McCready (@NealMcCready) January 3, 2018

The Wildcats are looking for a coach after firing Rich Rodriguez Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Rodriguez was 43-39 in six seasons at Arizona.

Miles, one of the top coaches in the nation for years, went 114-34 in 12 seasons in Baton Rouge. Miles led LSU to a national title in 2007 and a runner-up finish in 2011.

The Tigers never had a losing season under Miles or failed to make a bowl game.

Miles also coached at Oklahoma State for four seasons, going 28-21.

Reports and rumors mean little in coaching searches.

Still, other names being thrown around include current UA interim head coach Marcel Yates, current Wildcats Director of Player Development Chuck Cecil, former ASU coach Kevin Sumlin, current Florida Atlantic coach Lane Kiffin, former Oregon coach Mark Helfrich, and former University of Tennessee coach Butch Jones.

The school has said it will hire an agency to help with the national search.

