Tips from residents help catch suspect in fraud investigation

The Marana Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Chriswell Scott sent a tweet thanking Tucsonans for the tips that helped capture 40-year-old Matthew Farruggio.

He was captured on the east side of Tucson on Wednesday morning, according to Sgt. Scott.

Farruggio has been booked into the Pima County Jail and faces felony fraud charges.

