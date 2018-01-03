Police investigating suspicious death on south side near Park Av - Tucson News Now

Police investigating suspicious death on south side near Park Avenue, Milton Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson police are investigating a suspicious death of a woman, who was found on the south side near Park Avenue and Milton Road. 

According to the TPD Public Information Officer the woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.  No word yet on the cause of death. 

No further details are known at this time. 

