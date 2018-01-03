Five vehicles, including DPS car, damaged by rocks thrown near I-19, Ajo

Five vehicles, including an Arizona DPS car, were struck by rocks on Interstate 19 near Ajo Way on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

DPS spokesman Kameron Lee said the trooper was responding to an accident in the area around 6:30 p.m.

Lee said the rock caused damage to the vehicle's hood and windshield, but the trooper was not injured.

"Four other vehicles were damaged as a result of rock throwers," Lee said. "Thankfully, there were no injuries and the investigation is active and ongoing."

Tucson News Now has reported on the problem of people throwing rocks at cars in this area for several years.

According to Lee, nine people have been arrested for rock throwing since last year.

"We want to remind anyone who is thinking about throwing rocks at moving vehicles, there are serious consequences involved," Lee said. "We will vigorously pursue charges against anyone caught throwing any object from an overpass. Recently in Ohio, four teens have been charged with serious crimes in which their actions of throwing sandbags from an overpass killed a passing motorist."

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.