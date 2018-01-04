Where UA goes from here

Former Rich Rod players coming to his defense, recruits begin to look elsewhere and DK tells you who he likes.

Let the search begin.

The Arizona Wildcats are in the market for a new head football coach after Rich Rodriguez was fired on Tuesday.

There are many on the list with head coaching experience and many that have never led a program.

Among the most experienced possible candidates are Kevin Sumlin, Les Miles and Todd Graham.

All three of those veteran coaches were fired from positions within the last two seasons.

Sumlin and Graham from Texas A&M and Arizona State respectively after this just completed season.

Our David Kelly tweeted Wednesday night that he had been told that Graham’s interest in the Wildcats’ job is very real. Whether that interest is mutual remains to be seen.

Sumlin won 51 games in six season with the Aggies while Miles had seven ten-plus win seasons in Baton Rouge including a national championship in 2007.

Among lower Division I coaches who might be a fit in Tucson are Memphis head coach and former Sun Devils offensive coordinator Mike Norvell and Appalachian State boss Scott Satterfield.

Norvell is 18-8 in two seasons with the Tigers while Satterfield has won 19 games and two Sun Belt titles over the last two seasons with the Mountaineers.

High-level assistant coaches who figure to get a look include current UA defensive coordinator and interim head coach Marcel Yates.

Yates has never been at the forefront of a Division I program but many of the current Arizona players are lining up behind him in support.

Also on that list is newly hired Nebraska offensive coordinator Troy Walters.

The Stanford-grad just arrived in Lincoln from Central Florida after he helped lead the Knights to an undefeated (13-0) season.

Could the Wildcats also go after a former player to lead their program.

If that is the direction, many of the Cats' alumni players are lining up behind current team administrator Chuck Cecil.

The toughest Wildcat of all-time in many people’s eyes has 15 years of NFL coaching experience including two as a defensive coordinator.

Athletics Director Dave Heeke has indicated he will use a search firm to help with the new hire.

The Wildcats will need to make a quick decision to ensure they retain as much of their 2018 recruiting class as possible.

