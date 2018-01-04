Where UA goes from here

Former Rich Rod players coming to his defense, recruits begin to look elsewhere and DK tells you who he likes.
The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace. Here are the details found in that claim.
The Arizona Wildcats will entertain experienced head coaches, young head coaches and non-head coaches as they look for their next leader.
"No it hasn't tarnished their image in my mind," said Richard Gonzales, a long-time University of Arizona fan. "It breaks my heart to see this."
"First time I've ever called and I listen to you every day," said one caller. The news was big enough for newbies to chime in when Arizona Wildcats Football dominated a three-hour sports talk radio show. For four years 'The Kevin and Mike Show' co-host Mike Luke has been half the facilitator of the program. Now, more than ever, the fodder for discussion has come easy.
According to several reports, former LSU coach and the University of Arizona have been in touch after the school fired Rich Rodriguez on Tuesday.
