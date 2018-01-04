Mexicans sent cash home in record numbers

The Wildcats win their ninth straight game with a 94-82 victory over Utah.
It's the sight Tanya Baca worried she'd never see again as she held her nine-month-old son in her arms back in her home on Thursday, Jan. 4. In the neighboring rooms, her five other children under the age of 12 were overjoyed to be under one roof. "It was like a dream - like that didn't happen to us," Baca said.
Due to fire hoses on the ground on Miracle Mile, cars that are turning off on the east side of I-10 onto Miracle Mile are being turned around.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a young child inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Cody Gress. The carjacking happened in the area of Country Club and 36th on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3.
The driver remained at the scene, according to Dugan and was not cited.
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.
