Mexicans sent cash home in record numbers - Tucson News Now

Mexicans sent cash home in record numbers

Mexicans sent cash home in record numbers. (Source: Tucson News Now) Mexicans sent cash home in record numbers. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Mexicans living abroad sent money home in record numbers in 2017, according to new numbers from the Central Bank of Mexico.

Most of them live in the United States. From January to November, Mexicans sent back 26.1 billion. That’s compared to 24.1 billion during the same time frame in 2016.

Experts believe the two big driving factors are the weak peso and the president’s threat to tax these transactions, formally called remittances.

The Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce believes other factors like the devastating earthquake that rocked Mexico City could have also played a factor in the increase.

The Central Bank of Mexico has not released numbers for December. But if everything goes at it has been, another record could be broken.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Cats hold off stubborn Utah for 94-82 win

    Cats hold off stubborn Utah for 94-82 win

    Friday, January 5 2018 3:34 AM EST2018-01-05 08:34:58 GMT

    The Wildcats win their ninth straight game with a 94-82 victory over Utah.

    The Wildcats win their ninth straight game with a 94-82 victory over Utah.

  • Carjacked with children inside, mother tells terrifying tale

    Carjacked with children inside, mother tells terrifying tale

    Friday, January 5 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-01-05 05:05:47 GMT
    Tanya Baca and Adam Morgan, the nine-month-old child's father speaking about their ordeal on Wednesday. (Source: Tucson News Now)Tanya Baca and Adam Morgan, the nine-month-old child's father speaking about their ordeal on Wednesday. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    It's the sight Tanya Baca worried she'd never see again as she held her nine-month-old son in her arms back in her home on Thursday, Jan. 4. In the neighboring rooms, her five other children under the age of 12 were overjoyed to be under one roof. "It was like a dream - like that didn't happen to us," Baca said. 

    It's the sight Tanya Baca worried she'd never see again as she held her nine-month-old son in her arms back in her home on Thursday, Jan. 4. In the neighboring rooms, her five other children under the age of 12 were overjoyed to be under one roof. "It was like a dream - like that didn't happen to us," Baca said. 

  • Scrap metal fire burns near Miracle Mile, I-10

    Scrap metal fire burns near Miracle Mile, I-10

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-01-05 04:54:33 GMT
    The majority of the fire is knocked down and heavy equipment is being used to move the scrap. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)The majority of the fire is knocked down and heavy equipment is being used to move the scrap. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

    Due to fire hoses on the ground on Miracle Mile, cars that are turning off on the east side of I-10 onto Miracle Mile are being turned around.

    Due to fire hoses on the ground on Miracle Mile, cars that are turning off on the east side of I-10 onto Miracle Mile are being turned around.

    •   
Powered by Frankly