Water main break affecting Tucson Water customers on west side

Tucson Water reports that a broken water main left up to 200 customers without water on the west side.

The break happened at West Champagne Drive and North Players Club Drive, near Starr Pass.

Traffic in the area is not being affected by the break or the repair work.

Officials were able to shut a valve, the number of affected customers dropped to 50.

Bottled water is available at two locations:

101 S. Players Club - Moonrise Apartments Intersection of Champagne and Players Club

LATEST: @Tucsonwater tells me no road closures are in place near the water main break, drive around carefully. https://t.co/pEVUgXCzdI — Angelica Carrillo (@acarrillonews) January 4, 2018

Officials with Tucson Water say it will be about six hours until repairs are complete.

The cause of the break is under investigation.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.