Water main break affecting Tucson Water customers on west side

The trooper had been responding to a report of a crash on southbound I-19 near Ajo when the vehicle was hit by a rock.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 25-year-old man with schizophrenia and autism who is non-verbal. Christopher Adan Palomino was last seen in the 4200 block of East Frankfort Stravenue before 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Palomino is described as 5-foot-7 tall, 150 pounds with black and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with black shorts and white athletic shoes, and carrying a laundry basket full of papers. PCSD said anyone who sees him sh...
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a young child inside the vehicle, according to Deputy Cody Gress. The carjacking happened in the area of Country Club and 36th on Wednesday morning, Jan. 3.
Traffic in the area is not being affected by the break or the repair work.
The University of Arizona fired football coach Rich Rodriguez, a week after a notice of claim was filed with the state attorney general's office alleging he ran a hostile workplace. Here are the details found in that claim.
The family is filing a notice of claim against the Department of Education following the incident.
At least 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have fallen sick to E. coli outbreak linked to the salad ingredient, according to the CDC.
The 70-year-old deputy, who had served the department for half his life, was taken off life support Tuesday.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.
An unflattering new book paints Trump as a leader who doesn't understand the weight of the presidency and spends his evenings eating cheeseburgers in bed, watching television and talking on the phone to old friends.
Police are searching for the teenager and two women who were caught on camera beating up a Waffle House employee.
Country music legend Mickey Gilley was injured in a two-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on U.S. 59 in Corrigan Wednesday morning.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Harrison County remain closed after a fatal wreck involving multiple vehicles, including five 18-wheelers.
The massive storm has prompted thousands of canceled flights, shuttered schools and businesses and sparked fears of coastal flooding and power outages.
A contractor found a major failure in the family’s vacation cabin’s heating system, officials say.
