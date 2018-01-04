UPDATE: missing man with disabilities found safe

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 25-year-old man with schizophrenia and autism who is non-verbal. Christopher Adan Palomino was last seen in the 4200 block of East Frankfort Stravenue before 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 4. Palomino is described as 5-foot-7 tall, 150 pounds with black and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red shirt with black shorts and white athletic shoes, and carrying a laundry basket full of papers. PCSD said anyone who sees him sh...