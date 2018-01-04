THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Recreational Marijuana - Viewer feedback

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

I am loving all the reaction from you on my most recent Think About It commentary.

In it I asked for you to sound off, one way or the other about recreational marijuana in Arizona. I asked because there is a group intent on getting that item on the ballot this year in our state.

Liz Walter says:

The war on drugs has failed. Our jails are filled with nonviolent citizens, some convicted of only having paraphernalia. We should be allowed to make our own minds up to imbibe a drug much less hazardous than alcohol.

And this – came in from Brian Koskey:

Given the number of traffic accidents (fatal and otherwise) in Arizona already, especially in southern Arizona, the last thing this state needs is more impaired drivers on the roadways. Any tax benefit would pale in comparison to the additional loss of life due to a new wave of "stoned" drivers being added to an already dangerous situation

Thanks to everyone who sounded off. Your comments really do give us something to Think About.

