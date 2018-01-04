Donate extra fruit during Super Citrus Saturday events

Do you have citrus trees and are wondering what to do with all that extra fruit, why not donate it?

There are several opportunities to do so, thanks to "Super Citrus Saturdays" hosted by the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

The public is invited to drop their extra citrus off at the following times and locations:

Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rillito Garden Nursery - 6303 N. La Cholla Blvd or Wells Fargo - 4669 E. Broadway

from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ashley Home Furniture - 100 N. Pantano or Wells Fargo - 3655 E. Grant Rd Saturday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wells Fargo - 10585 N. Oracle Rd or Wells Fargo - 8951 E. Tanque Verde Rd

There will be trucks, staff, and volunteers from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona parked at these locations to accept citrus donations.

According to the Community Food Bank during the 2017 citrus season more than 3,500 pounds of fruit were dropped off and then distributed to those who used the food bank.

Those interested in donating, but are not able to attend a Super Citrus Saturday event can drop off the fruit at their local Community Food Bank location in Tucson, Marana, Green Valley or any other site listed at www.communityfoodbank.org/citrus.

