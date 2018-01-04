Suspects sought in east side postal thefts

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for two suspects that have stolen mail from several different businesses at the La Plaza Shoppes near Tanque Verde and Gr ant.

Investigators told Tucson News Now, the thefts happened in December.

Surveillance video shows the two looking around the area with a flash light and gloves, at one point on the video it looks like they try to break into one of the businesses.

According to investigators the suspects were not successful, so they used a tool to get the mailboxes open and then take off with a handful of mail.

Margo Hall owns a business right next to where the mailboxes are, and she is concerned what could be missing from her mail.

"My initial reaction was bad news," said Hall. "I don't want to hear that. I don't quite understand the purpose I can't imagine that they think they're going to get money out of there, so they are just throwing away paper that's important to me and not important to them."

"When this happens fortunately we do have something to go on and we are partnering with news like you Tucson News Now to be able to get the word out," said Dan Grossenbach, the U.S. Postal Inspector in Tucson. "We are hoping that somebody out there can recognize these people and do the right thing."

Business owners tell us some changes have been made to protect the mail. There are new locks on the boxes and they have added more video surveillance to the plaza.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspector Service 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.