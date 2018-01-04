Learning more than just a language at Combs Middle School

Students immersing themselves in culture when learning language and that means food too. (Source: J.O. Combs Unified School District)

Submitted by Laura Ridge, Principal

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now)

Mr. Castruita’s Spanish 1 class is learning more than just the language.

This month, students are being immersed in Spanish culture including food.

Que Chevere food truck, which serves authentic Venezuelan cuisine, treated students to empanadas and arepas.

Students who take Spanish 1 in middle school, have the opportunity to earn high school foreign language credit.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.