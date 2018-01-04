Learning more than just a language at Combs Middle School

Submitted by Laura Ridge, Principal
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now)
Mr. Castruita’s Spanish 1 class is learning more than just the language.
This month, students are being immersed in Spanish culture including food.
Que Chevere food truck, which serves authentic Venezuelan cuisine, treated students to empanadas and arepas.
Students who take Spanish 1 in middle school, have the opportunity to earn high school foreign language credit.
