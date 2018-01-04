UPDATE: 12th Avenue back open in both directions after pedestrian crash

Both north and southbound 12th Avenue, between Drexel and Canada are back open Thursday night, after an earlier crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Sgt. Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and has serious injuries.

The driver remained at the scene, according to Dugan and was not cited.

Traffic Update: 12th Ave has reopened. Pedestrian has serious injuries & was not in a crosswalk at the time of the collision. Driver remained on scene & was not cited. pic.twitter.com/5oBwyjvX0B — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) January 5, 2018

