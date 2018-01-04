UPDATE: 12th Avenue back open in both directions after pedestrian crash

The driver remained at the scene, according to Dugan and was not cited.
The semi was the only vehicle involved, according to the TPD Public Information Officer. No injuries have been reported.
Starting today, Jan. 1, 2018 passengers will be paying new fees for Sun Tran, Sun Link, Sun Shuttle and Sun Van.
Sixty people died on Tucson's city streets in 2017 in bicycle crashes, motorcycle wrecks, car accidents and pedestrian fatals. The most conspicuous of those numbers is the 25 people who died as a result of a car/pedestrian accident. That's a record for Tucson and one which deserves attention.
The Pima County Board of Supervisors is expected to decide on a two-year plan that would repair more than 27 miles of roads in the county.
Columbia Police have arrested a woman in a bizarre indecent exposure case at a car rental store on Greystone Boulevard.
