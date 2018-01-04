UPDATE: 12th Avenue back open in both directions after pedestria - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: 12th Avenue back open in both directions after pedestrian crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crash involving a pedestrian on 12th Avenue. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Crash involving a pedestrian on 12th Avenue. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Both north and southbound 12th Avenue, between Drexel and Canada are back open Thursday night, after an earlier crash involving a pedestrian. 

According to Sgt. Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash and has serious injuries. 

The driver remained at the scene, according to Dugan and was not cited.

