Scrap metal fire burns near Miracle Mile, I-10

The majority of the fire is knocked down and heavy equipment is being used to move the scrap. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

Tucson Fire Department crews are battling a fire just off I-10 and Miracle Mile, and it's causing some traffic issues.

TFD spokesman, Julian Herrera told Tucson News Now that a pile of scrap metal was burning in a scrap yard. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Due to fire hoses on the ground on Miracle Mile, cars that are turning off on the east side of I-10 onto Miracle Mile are being turned around.

TFD is still working this scrap metal fire in the area of I-10 and Miracle Mile. Try to avoid the area. Crews will be working into the night. pic.twitter.com/Vr1rKk7ggM — Tucson Fire PIO (@TucsonFirePIO) January 5, 2018

