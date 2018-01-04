Scrap metal fire burns near Miracle Mile, I-10 - Tucson News Now

Scrap metal fire burns near Miracle Mile, I-10

The majority of the fire is knocked down and heavy equipment is being used to move the scrap. (Source: Tucson Fire Department) The majority of the fire is knocked down and heavy equipment is being used to move the scrap. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
Tucson Fire Department crews at scene of scrap metal fire. (Source: Tucson Fire Department) Tucson Fire Department crews at scene of scrap metal fire. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Fire Department crews are battling a fire just off I-10 and Miracle Mile, and it's causing some traffic issues. 

TFD spokesman, Julian Herrera told Tucson News Now that a pile of scrap metal was burning in a scrap yard. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Due to fire hoses on the ground on Miracle Mile, cars that are turning off on the east side of I-10 onto Miracle Mile are being turned around.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Cats hold off stubborn Utah for 94-82 win

    Cats hold off stubborn Utah for 94-82 win

    Friday, January 5 2018 3:34 AM EST2018-01-05 08:34:58 GMT

    The Wildcats win their ninth straight game with a 94-82 victory over Utah.

    The Wildcats win their ninth straight game with a 94-82 victory over Utah.

  • Carjacked with children inside, mother tells terrifying tale

    Carjacked with children inside, mother tells terrifying tale

    Friday, January 5 2018 12:05 AM EST2018-01-05 05:05:47 GMT
    Tanya Baca and Adam Morgan, the nine-month-old child's father speaking about their ordeal on Wednesday. (Source: Tucson News Now)Tanya Baca and Adam Morgan, the nine-month-old child's father speaking about their ordeal on Wednesday. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    It's the sight Tanya Baca worried she'd never see again as she held her nine-month-old son in her arms back in her home on Thursday, Jan. 4. In the neighboring rooms, her five other children under the age of 12 were overjoyed to be under one roof. "It was like a dream - like that didn't happen to us," Baca said. 

    It's the sight Tanya Baca worried she'd never see again as she held her nine-month-old son in her arms back in her home on Thursday, Jan. 4. In the neighboring rooms, her five other children under the age of 12 were overjoyed to be under one roof. "It was like a dream - like that didn't happen to us," Baca said. 

  • Scrap metal fire burns near Miracle Mile, I-10

    Scrap metal fire burns near Miracle Mile, I-10

    Thursday, January 4 2018 11:54 PM EST2018-01-05 04:54:33 GMT
    The majority of the fire is knocked down and heavy equipment is being used to move the scrap. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)The majority of the fire is knocked down and heavy equipment is being used to move the scrap. (Source: Tucson Fire Department)

    Due to fire hoses on the ground on Miracle Mile, cars that are turning off on the east side of I-10 onto Miracle Mile are being turned around.

    Due to fire hoses on the ground on Miracle Mile, cars that are turning off on the east side of I-10 onto Miracle Mile are being turned around.

    •   
Powered by Frankly