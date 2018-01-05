Gun advocates, opponents share how they would curb violence

Since Tucson was rocked by tragedy in the Jan. 8 mass shooting in 2011, there have been many more mass shootings around the country.

Gun control is brought up after almost every one of them.

This is a highly debated topic but both sides can agree on one thing, no one wants to see any more deaths.

Gun control advocates say laws need to be changed, opponents say it's a mental health issue.

In Tucson, people won't see any changes when it comes to gun regulations and it is not without lack of effort.

Tucson city leaders said they would like to see something done. After the massacre in Las Vegas, Tucson leaders voted to ban bump stocks. That vote was mostly symbolic since state law says local governments can't make ordinances related to gun safety.

“We are going in the opposite direction, said Tucson City council member Steve Kozachik. “We see Congress completely in the tank with the NRA; we see the state legislature completely in the tank with the NRA; they are passing laws that make access to guns more accessible.”

However gun owners disagree. They said the guns themselves should not be the focus when there is gun violence in this country.

"Adding laws ... doesn't seem to work because people who are either under criminal intent are not going to abide by the law. People who are mentally ill don't understand the law, won’t abide by that law. They are living in a different world,” gun instructor Bradley Pickens said. “So the law themselves do very little to stop the bad issues.”

Congress was planning to look and possibly ban bump stocks after the massacre in Las Vegas, but there has been no movement on that bill.

