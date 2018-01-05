Gun advocates, opponents share how they would curb violence

Robert Canales, 31, faces five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, three counts of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of child molestation.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is looking for two suspects that have stolen mail from several different businesses at the La Plaza Shoppes.
The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets.
Gun control advocates say laws need to be changed, opponents say it's a mental health issue, but both sides agree that no one wants to see any more deaths.
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.
The Trump administration announced Thursday that it was ending an Obama-era policy to tread lightly on enforcing U.S. marijuana laws.
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.
The pictures show the dog in a Target shopping cart with great glee and joy as she rides down the aisle.
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.
Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.
