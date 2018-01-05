Tucson looks to strengthen hands-free law as Oro Valley celebrates 1 year

How do you win it the lottery, is it luck or logic or luck? Tucson News Now went searching for answers.
Chico is a 2-year-old ready to be your running partner.
Construction of the January 8th Memorial will begin in spring 2018.
Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, marks the seventh anniversary of the mass shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 wounded, including former congresswoman Gabby Giffords.
The American Hockey League All-Star Classic will be held Jan. 28 and 29 in Utica, NY.
The 14-year-old has undergone multiple surgeries, and her mother says she suffered a lot of disfiguring injuries.
The Justice Department is investigating the Clinton Foundation for ‘pay-to-play,’ according to multiple news outlets.
The family thought the eagle had taken 8-pound Zoey as an alternative food source and assumed she was dead.
The survivor of a horrific attack on December 27 recalls the night she was dragged 40 feet.
Chesterfield Police are investigating after a girl was killed Thursday while sledding. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mistwood Forest.
After nearly two weeks and a Facebook post that likely reached millions of people across the country, a red suitcase found in Murrells Inlet on Christmas Day has been reunited with its owner.
It's so cold in Florida that iguanas are falling from their perches in suburban trees.
Two Franklinton teens were charged after posting a picture on Facebook of a stolen deer they allegedly killed.
An Amber Alert has been discontinued in Texas for two children from Round Rock on Wednesday after the Round Rock police said they believe the suspect and girls are in Colorado.
