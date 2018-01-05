Ohio police 'arrest' pig for 'hamicide'

Police officers in Ohio endured the cold to capture a squealer on Thursday, Jan. 4.

WCMH reports that neighbors in an apartment complex called police about a pig stuck out in the cold.

Video shows the pig shivering in the frigid temperatures.

With a little help from a bag of Rice Krispies officers and humane agents surrounded the animal, but the slippery swine eluded capture.

Thankfully officers managed to corner the pig again.

Officers let the cold critter warm up in their vehicle before turning it over to humane agents.

Jokingly, officers said the pig was charged with "hamicide."

