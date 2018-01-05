Man convicted of killing homeless men sentenced to life

Bob Porter is scheduled to spend 10 days in Florida providing support to shooting victims and their families.
Denny Bradley, who was convicted of killing two homeless men in Tucson in 2015, has been sentenced on two first-degree murder charges.
REACh, which stands for Rodeo Education and Children, is an educational program that teaches elementary students about the sport of rodeo and the spirit of the American West.
Verna Carrillo died only days after starting a new pain management prescription in March of 2016. Doctor Gregory J. Porter is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday, February 21, before an administrative law judge for his treatment of her as a patient.
A proposal to build a 7-story housing complex at 4th and 6th along Fourth Avenue has created a concern and controversy as to whether it will change the iconic nature of the Tucson tourist attraction.
An open-letter to Saundra Adams is the way Rae Carruth has chosen to share his side of the story.
Schools in the Jackson Local School District in Stark County are on lockdown after a seventh grade student shot himself on a middle school campus.
It is something that many in the community have clamored for ever since they first heard the name Erica Parsons in July 2013: For someone to be held responsible for her disappearance and death.
Doctors who over-prescribe pills can easily move from state-to-state while avoiding punishments from state medical boards, who are slow to punish them.
Police are still working to determine if any charges will be filed.
Saundra Adams’ jaw dropped as she listened to Rae Carruth’s voice echo out from a laptop in the backseat of a WBTV live truck in north Charlotte.
A short release from the school indicated that Interim President Dr. Greg Postel will make the announcement.
The Bulldogs released a statement saying Cannizaro has resigned effective immediately.
It’s been two weeks since the man at the center of a national child sex abuse investigation was arrested in Millbrook. No one felt the aftershock of his arrest more than his wife, Tonya Moore, who is currently out on bond.
