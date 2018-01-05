Man convicted of killing homeless men sentenced to life - Tucson News Now

breaking

Man convicted of killing homeless men sentenced to life

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Denny Bradley was convicted of killing two homeless men in the Miracle Mile area in Tucson. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Denny Bradley was convicted of killing two homeless men in the Miracle Mile area in Tucson. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man with a history of violence has been sentenced for killing two homeless men in Tucson in 2015.

According to the Pima County Superior Court, Denny Lamar Bradley was sentenced to natural life in prison on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

In February 2015, the 55-year-old Bradley was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Darrell Flinchum and Lanny Fuson.

Both Flinchum and Fuson were found dead in the Miracle Mile area. Both showed signs of blunt force drama.

According to NJ.com, Bradley is a transient from Idaho and had violent run-ins with other homeless men across the county.

NJ.com reported Bradley was a suspect in a 2013 attack and was convicted of assault in 2014. In both incident, the victims were hit in the head with a rock.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Tucson Red Cross volunteer to help victims in Florida

    Tucson Red Cross volunteer to help victims in Florida

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:44 PM EST2018-02-20 17:44:18 GMT

    Bob Porter is scheduled to spend 10 days in Florida providing support to shooting victims and their families.

    Bob Porter is scheduled to spend 10 days in Florida providing support to shooting victims and their families.

  • breaking

    Man convicted of killing homeless men sentenced to life

    Man convicted of killing homeless men sentenced to life

    Feb 20, 2018 12:04 PM2018-02-20 17:04:00 GMT
    Tuesday, February 20 2018 12:05 PM EST2018-02-20 17:05:32 GMT
    Denny Bradley was convicted of killing two homeless men in the Miracle Mile area in Tucson. (Source: Tucson Police Department)Denny Bradley was convicted of killing two homeless men in the Miracle Mile area in Tucson. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    Denny Bradley, who was convicted of killing two homeless men in Tucson in 2015, has been sentenced on two first-degree murder charges.

    Denny Bradley, who was convicted of killing two homeless men in Tucson in 2015, has been sentenced on two first-degree murder charges.

  • REACh program gives Tucson elementary students day of rodeo fun

    REACh program gives Tucson elementary students day of rodeo fun

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 8:50 AM EST2018-02-20 13:50:04 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    REACh, which stands for Rodeo Education and Children, is an educational program that teaches elementary students about the sport of rodeo and the spirit of the American West.

    REACh, which stands for Rodeo Education and Children, is an educational program that teaches elementary students about the sport of rodeo and the spirit of the American West.

    •   
Powered by Frankly