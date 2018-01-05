Man convicted of killing homeless men sentenced to life

Denny Bradley was convicted of killing two homeless men in the Miracle Mile area in Tucson. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

A man with a history of violence has been sentenced for killing two homeless men in Tucson in 2015.

According to the Pima County Superior Court, Denny Lamar Bradley was sentenced to natural life in prison on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

In February 2015, the 55-year-old Bradley was arrested on first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Darrell Flinchum and Lanny Fuson.

Both Flinchum and Fuson were found dead in the Miracle Mile area. Both showed signs of blunt force drama.

According to NJ.com, Bradley is a transient from Idaho and had violent run-ins with other homeless men across the county.

NJ.com reported Bradley was a suspect in a 2013 attack and was convicted of assault in 2014. In both incident, the victims were hit in the head with a rock.

