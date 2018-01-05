Roadrunners sending 3 to AHL All-Star Classic

Three members of the Tucson Roadrunners are headed to the 2018 American Hockey League All-Star Classic in New York in late January.

Head Coach Mike Van Ryn and players Dylan Strome and Nick Merkley were named to the rosters on Thursday, Jan. 4.

The All-Star Classic will be held Jan. 28 and 29 in Utica, NY. A skills competition will be held on Jan. 28 and the All-Star Challenge, which consists of a round-robin tournament featuring four teams. The teams play six 10-minute games, playing at 3-on-3. The top two teams will compete in a 6-minute championship, also 3-on-3.

Twelve players will represent each of the AHL's four divisions, and there is at least one all star from each team.

