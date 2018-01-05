Noon Notebook: Meet Chico

Happy Friday! We're partnering with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona every Friday to find homes for animals in need. Today we have Chico, a 2-year-old ready to be your running partner.

Chico has the spirit of a puppy and would do best in an active home. He would do best in a home without cats, but would love to meet any female dogs or older kids that live in your home.

You can bring them to meet Chico at HSSA Main Campus at 3450 N. Kelvin Boulevard.

For more information you can click here.

