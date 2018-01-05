Noon Notebook: Meet Chico - Tucson News Now

Noon Notebook: Meet Chico

Chico (Source: KOLD News 13) Chico (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Happy Friday! We're partnering with the Humane Society of Southern Arizona every Friday to find homes for animals in need. Today we have Chico, a 2-year-old ready to be your running partner.

Chico has the spirit of a puppy and would do best in an active home. He would do best in a home without cats, but would love to meet any female dogs or older kids that live in your home.

You can bring them to meet Chico at HSSA Main Campus at 3450 N. Kelvin Boulevard.

For more information you can click here.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2-year-old dies after dental work

    2-year-old dies after dental work

    Friday, January 5 2018 8:42 PM EST2018-01-06 01:42:12 GMT
    Friday, January 5 2018 9:04 PM EST2018-01-06 02:04:20 GMT

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

    The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.

  • Fans gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

    Fans gather for 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade

    Saturday, January 6 2018 12:53 PM EST2018-01-06 17:53:01 GMT
    Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO)Fans are not happy about the 0-16 season. (Source WOIO)

    More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

    More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

  • VIRAL VIDEO: Dog takes herself sledding

    VIRAL VIDEO: Dog takes herself sledding

    Friday, January 5 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-01-05 21:01:08 GMT
    (my_aussie_gal | Instagram)(my_aussie_gal | Instagram)

    Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.

    Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.

    •   
Powered by Frankly