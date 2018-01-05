Noon Notebook: Meet Chico

Chico is a 2-year-old ready to be your running partner.
Pima Animal Care Center is offering tips for pet parents to help find their furry family members.
Pima Animal Care Center staff and volunteers celebrated the milestone on Thursday, Dec. 28, with a grand opening ribbon-cutting event.
“This is a truly urgent situation,” PACC Director Kristen Auerbach said in a recent news release. “Every year, following Christmas, we see a high number of pets surrendered to the shelter and this year is no different.”
Everything is on track for the Humane Society of Southern Arizona to move to its new facility at 635 West Roger Road at the beginning of 2018. Innovative and green building features will be part of the new facility, including a Loop Hearing System.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.
