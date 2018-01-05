Fire crews battle difficult house fire in Nogales

Two animals died and two families were displaced by a house fire in Nogales on Friday, Jan. 5.

The Nogales Fire Department said the fire broke out at a three-story home on Elm Street.

The NFD said it had trouble getting to the fire due to terrain and the layout of the home, which may have belonged to a hoarder.

The fire department spent over two hours battling the blaze and received assistance from the Rio Rico Fire District.

Red Cross was called in to assist the families and there were no reported injuries.

