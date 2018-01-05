Lawyer for woman who accused ex-UA coach issues blistering response

Tucson News Now has all you need to know for today's game against the Wildcats and Buffaloes.
No. 24 Stanford won their third-straight Pac-12 game to start the conference season dropping the Wildcats to 0-3.
UA falls in their return to the ice.
The lawyer for the woman who accused former University of Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez of sexual harassment and running a hostile workplace has issued a response to statements from the former coach, his family and the university.
The Wildcats win their ninth straight game with a 94-82 victory over Utah.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for today's game against the Wildcats and Buffaloes.
No. 24 Stanford won their third-straight Pac-12 game to start the conference season dropping the Wildcats to 0-3.
UA falls in their return to the ice.
Five Roadrunners recorded multiple points Friday night in a 4-3 win over Ontario.
The lawyer for the woman who accused former University of Arizona football coach Rich Rodriguez of sexual harassment and running a hostile workplace has issued a response to statements from the former coach, his family and the university.
The boy's uncle said on Dec. 16, the boy's parents took the child to get a crown and filling. What happened next remains unclear.
More than 2,000 fans were outside of FirstEnergy Stadium for the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.
Instagram user my_aussie_gal posted the video last week of her dog, Secret, pulling a sled up a snow-topped hill, stepping aboard and taking a ride.
Hall of Famer Julius Erving fell ill at Friday night's Philadelphia 76ers game and was taken to a hospital.
One of the women who accused U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper sexual conduct has lost her home to a fire. Members of the Etowah County Arson Task Force say the fire that destroyed Tina Johnson's home Wednesday afternoon appears to be arson.
