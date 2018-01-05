At least 16 vehicles vandalized on Tucson's west side

At least 16 vehicles were vandalized on Tucson's west side. (Source: Tucson News Now)

At least 16 vehicles have been vandalized in a neighborhood on Tucson's west side, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed it happened in the Star Valley neighborhood sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning.

The PCSD said they are not sure what the vandals used to break the windows, but said it could have been an air rifle or rocks.

The area that was targeted is just past Casino Del Sol near Valencia and Camino Verde.

Tucson News Now drove around the neighborhood and found four different cars with damage.

The PCSD said they have no leads and asked you to call 88-crime if you have any information.

Below is a map from the PCSD plotting the locations of the vandalism.

