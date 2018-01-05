Police investigating a pedestrian collision near Prince and 1st - Tucson News Now

Police investigating a pedestrian collision near Prince and 1st

Police are investigating a pedestrian collision near Prince and 1st Avenue on Friday night.

A pedestrian was sent to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, public information officer with the Tucson Police Department. 

1st Avenue is shut down from Prince to Yavapai as officers investigate. 

The driver stayed behind and is cooperating with police, Dugan said.

We will have more information when it is available. 

