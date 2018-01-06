WBB: No. 24 Stanford knocks off Arizona 61-46

No. 24 Stanford won their third-straight Pac-12 game to start the conference season on Friday night as they took down Arizona by a score of 61-46 in McKale Center.

Lucia Alonso was Arizona top scorer with a game-high 15 points while Sam Thomas also added in 10 points for the Wildcats.

The Cardinal (9-6, 3-0) were led by Alanna Smith and Kianna Williams, both who scored 12. Williams knocked down three three-point shots.

The Wildcats (4-10, 0-3) will wrap up the first Pac-12 home series of the year on Sunday at noon MST as they face the 23rd-ranked California Golden Bears on the Pac-12 Networks.

David Kelly contributed to this story.