Roadrunners open up 2018 with 4th consecutive win

Tucson continues their weekend series with Ontario on Saturday night at 7 p.m. (Photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners).

Five Roadrunners recorded multiple points Firday night, including Tye McGinn and Ryan MacInnis as Tucson rallied to beat Ontario 4-3.

Roadrunners All-Star forward Nick Merkley recorded yet another power play tally in the first period, continuing to pace all AHL rookies with 10.

Fellow 2018 AHL All-Star Dylan Strome tied the game in the second period with a wraparound that beat Reign netminder Cal Petersen with just 0.1 seconds on the clock.

Goaltender Hunter Miska earned the win in net for Tucson (17-9-2-1) stopping 33 of 36.

The two teams go at it again on Saturday with faceoff at 7 p.m. MST at Tucson Arena.

