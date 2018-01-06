ACHA: Lopes surprise Cats with 3-2 win

#13 Arizona fell 3-2 to Grand Canyon University on Friday afternoon in an ACHA game at Tucson Arena.
The victory was the 4th straight for GCU
The Wildcats (16-7) will play the Antelopes again Saturday at 2:00 pm. In downtown Tucson.
It’s the final afternoon game of the season for the Wildcats.
The final six home games at Tucson Arena will begin at 7:30 p.m.
GET MORE: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.