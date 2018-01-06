ACHA: Lopes surprise Cats with 3-2 win

#13 Arizona fell 3-2 to Grand Canyon University on Friday afternoon in an ACHA game at Tucson Arena.

The victory was the 4th straight for GCU

The Wildcats (16-7) will play the Antelopes again Saturday at 2:00 pm. In downtown Tucson.

It’s the final afternoon game of the season for the Wildcats.

The final six home games at Tucson Arena will begin at 7:30 p.m.

GET MORE: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and more on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.