A Player's Preview: Colorado

Saturday's noon game against Colorado comes on a quick turnaround for UA who played in Salt Lake City at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

UA heads into Saturday afternoon on the heels of its 94-82 win at Utah, which gave the program its ninth consecutive victory.

Deandre Ayton scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the victory. It was Ayton's 11th double-double of the season and fifth game of at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore Rawle Alkins supported the winning effort with 22 points and seven rebounds of his own.

Arizona has an all-time record of 3-8 in Boulder, Colo. with a mark of 2-3 since the Buffaloes joined the Conference of Champions.

The Wildcats' three Pac-12 losses inside Coors Event Center are tied for the team's most at any Pac-12 venue since 2011.

Senior Parker Jackson-Cartwright turned in one of his best offensive performances of his career in Salt Lake City on Thursday night. PJC's 19 points were one shy of his career high as he connected on all eight of his free throw attempts.

The Los Angeles native scored 13 points in the first half, which eclipsed the highest scoring first half of his career of 12 points versus Boise State as sophomore.

You can read more about today’s game at ArizonaWildcats.com.

The contest can be viewed on the Pac-12 Network.

