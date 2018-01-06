UPDATE: Police identify victims in murder-suicide on east side

A man killed his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself at an apartment complex on Tucson's east side, city police said.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Canyon Creek apartment complex in 100 block of North Pantano Road, which is near Broadway.

The TPD said Bryant Smith, 48, killed Yolanda Eberts, 52, before taking his own life.

According to the TPD, family members found Eberts in an apartment with an obvious gunshot wound. Police found Smith inside a car in the parking lot.

