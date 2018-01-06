UPDATE: Police identify victims in murder-suicide on east side

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle.
Police said Bryant Smith killed his girlfriend Yolanda Eberts before turning the gun on himself at an apartment complex on Tucson's east side on Saturday, Jan. 6.
One person was seriously hurt in a shooting during an armed robbery at Raspados Funland on the south side of Tucson late Saturday, Jan. 6.
A severe crash blocked and slowed traffic on Interstate 10 for several hours Saturday night, leaving some drivers stranded on the highway. First reports of the crash on social media came in around 9:00 p.m. Several hours later, the crash had still not been cleared and traffic was still moving slowly. Update: 2 hours in traffic. Avoid Picacho and 1-10 pic.twitter.com/Ej7q6e6IQd — Nikki Reck (@nikkibusseyreck) January 7, 2018 The eastbound lanes were closed near Picacho Peak d...
The Wildcats nine-game winning streak comes to an end in Boulder.
Americans could start taking home more money soon as new tax cuts kick in, but stay tuned for details.
A North Carolina hairdresser decided to turn a negative situation into a positive one when her mugshot was released online for a misdemeanor offense.
Controversy surrounds Pastor Andy Savage at the prominent High Point Church in East Memphis, after a woman claims he sexually assaulted her two decades ago.
