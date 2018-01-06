UPDATE: Missing woman involved in domestic disturbance located safe

Police officers in Oro Valley arrested a woman after a brief chase that ended near Linda Vista and Oracle Road. Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, spokeswoman with OVPD, said Sunday night that victims reported a stolen vehicle just before 9:30 p.m.
It's a Sunday night in Tucson, Arizona. For many, it's a time of preparation for the week ahead, including grocery shopping. For Seth Myles, in his case, it's shopping for medication. What he's taking home isn't your typical market item, with names like Cookies Kush and Chemdog Special. Myles' medical marijuana gets him through the daily pain. "This takes care of it, though. It really, really does," he said, talking about how he's used cannabis as medication for years.
In a memo Thursday, Sessions says federal prosecutors should decide on their own whether to devote resources to marijuana cases based on other demands in their districts.
A runner from Oro Valley made history in the Sunshine State this weekend. Nick Hilton is the first person from the United States to win the Walt Disney World Marathon since 2004, according to Fox 13 in Orlando.
A motorcycle rider had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Sonoita on Sunday, January 7. State troopers responded to the crash on SR-82 at 5:12 p.m., according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Duty Office.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for suspects who allegedly stole a vehicle.
