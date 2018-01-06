UPDATE: Missing woman involved in domestic disturbance located s - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Missing woman involved in domestic disturbance located safe

Cochise County law enforcement is looking for Christine Watts, 52, who may need medical attention (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office) Cochise County law enforcement is looking for Christine Watts, 52, who may need medical attention (Source: Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

UPDATE: Christine Watts has been located and she is safe.

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding a woman who was involved in a domestic disturbance.

Deputies arrived on scene around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6, after getting a report of a domestic disturbance on Olive Avenue in Miracle Valley, south of Sierra Vista, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were told that 52-year-old Christine Watts left the area in a "confused and angry state of mind." They are trying to find her to get her medical attention that she may need, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Watts is described as 5'3" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with hazel eyes, and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red velvet dress at teh end of Deliverance Way in an alley, the news release said.

If you have any information on Watts' whereabouts you're asked to call 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement agency.

Sheriff's Office personnel and Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue are in the area trying to find Watts. 

