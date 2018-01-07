UPDATE: One shot during armed robbery on Tucson's south side

One person was shot during an armed robbery at Raspados Funland on Tucson's south side on Saturday, Jan. 6. (Source: Tucson News Now)

One person was seriously hurt in a shooting during an armed robbery on the south side of Tucson late Saturday, Jan. 6.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for the Tucson Police Department, said it happened around 8:40 p.m. at 702 West Irvington Road, near South 12th Avenue.

The TPD said they found multiple witnesses after the incident at Raspados Funland.

Dugan said a man entered the business and displayed a firearm and took money from the business.

The robber was reportedly confronted by a customer in the parking lot and gunfire was exchanged between the customer and the suspect as he was leaving, according to Dugan.

A family member of the customer was hit by gunfire and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the suspect left the scene and was not found. Homicide and robbery detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

