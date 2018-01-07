GymCats come up just short in opener

Arizona opened the 2018 NCAA Gymnastics season Saturday afternoon falling at McKale Center to No. 8 Denver. 195.775-195.425 (-.35) in front of the third largest crowd in program history.

3,446 fans attended the event.

Despite the loss, this is one of Arizona's highest final scores for an opening meet in several years, blowing last year's opening meet score of 194.025 out of the water.

Payton Bellows (vault – 9.725; floor – 9.625), Christina Berg (bars – 9.875-Tied) and Maddi Leydin (floor – 9.825 ) all established or matched career-highs in the season opener.

