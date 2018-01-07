Severe wreck slows traffic for hours on I-10 north of Tucson

A severe crash involving four vehicles blocked and slowed traffic on Interstate 10 for several hours Saturday night, leaving some drivers stranded on the highway.

First reports of the crash on social media came in around 9:00 p.m. Several hours later, the crash had still not been cleared and traffic was still moving slowly.

Update: 2 hours in traffic. Avoid Picacho and 1-10 pic.twitter.com/Ej7q6e6IQd — Nikki Reck (@nikkibusseyreck) January 7, 2018

The eastbound lanes were closed near Picacho Peak due to a crash at milepost 219, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. As of 11:45 p.m. there was no estimated time for when the interstate would reopen.

According to a tweet, some motorists were being diverted onto the frontage road, having been told to exit at milepost 211 and re-enter the interstate at milepost 226 in Red Rock.

Debris was strewn across the interstate after the collision, with the wreckage stretching for a long portion of the highway, according to Tucson News Now producer Nikki Reck.

Not sure how many people and cars have already left the crash on EB I-10 near Picacho Peak but it's tough to tell what sort of vehicle is still at the scene. Traffic moving again, slowly #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/LCJ6hsu2n7 — Craig Reck (@CraigReckNews) January 7, 2018

