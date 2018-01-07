Reign snap Roadrunners' win streak

Henrik Lundqvist had gotten his team to the shootout, but the veteran goalie needed a moment to collect his thoughts as he stared down longtime former teammate Derek Stepan with the game and an additional point on the line.
The Wildcats nine-game winning streak comes to an end in Boulder.
Ontario received goal from six different players in a 6-3 win Saturday night over the Roadrunners at Tucson Arena.
Arizona opened the 2018 NCAA Gymnastics season Saturday afternoon falling at McKale Center to No. 8 Denver. 195.775-195.425 (-.35).
No. 24 Stanford won their third-straight Pac-12 game to start the conference season dropping the Wildcats to 0-3.
