Reign snap Roadrunners' win streak

Ontario received goal from six different players in a 6-3 win Saturday night over the Roadrunners at Tucson Arena.

The loss snapped Tucson’s (17-10-2-1) four-game win streak.

Rookie all-star Dylan Strome recorded his 10th multipoint performance of the season with one goal and one assist.

With another power play goal, fellow rookie and All-Star forward Nick Merkley is now tied for the league lead with 11.

Forward Tyler Gaudet contributed a goal for Tucson, his third in five games.

Goaltender Adin Hill takes the loss on the evening, moving his record to 7-7-1.

The Reign (16-14-1-1) went 1-for-4 on the power play while Tucson finished 2-for-7.

The Roadrunners return to action on Wednesday when they travel to Stockton to take on the Heat at 8 p.m. MST.

David Kelly contributed to this story.