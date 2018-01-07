UPDATE: Multiple agencies assisting in manhunt near 5th and Coun - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Multiple agencies assisting in manhunt near 5th and Country Club

Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in a manhunt in the area of 5th and Country Club, officials said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said officials with the Tucson Police Department and Department of Public Safety are assisting in a search for two suspects allegedly involved in at least three violent crimes this week.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, public information officer for the Tucson Police Department, said at least one suspect was involved in a carjacking on Friday, Jan. 5 near Prince Road, as well as an armed robbery the same day on West Valencia Road and an armed robbery on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 3370 North Country Club.

On Sunday, Border Patrol agents located the reported stolen vehicle, a gold sedan, near Three Points and began pursuing the suspects. PCSD said it took over the chase from Border Patrol when the vehicle entered city limits. The chase led into a neighborhood near 5th and Country Club where PCSD lost sight of the vehicle.

Officials later located the gold sedan, unoccupied, in the 3200 block of East 3rd Street. Officers from TPD, including multiple K9 Units and a DPS helicopter all surrounded the area looking for the suspects.

The two suspects are still on the loose. 

TPD said they are searching for a tall, thin male in his early to mid 20s. Police believe he's armed and dangerous.

Officials are advising residents in the area to stay indoors. Anyone with information is asked to cal 911.

We will have more information when it is available.

