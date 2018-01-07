Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Sonoita

A motorcycle rider had to be airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Sonoita on Sunday, January 7.

State troopers responded to the crash on near between milepost 34 and 35 on SR-82 at 5:12 p.m., according to a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Duty Office.

The crash involved the motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the Duty Office.

The rider's condition has not been released.

Traffic is open in both directions.

Return to this story for updates.

