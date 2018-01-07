Southern Arizona runner makes history at Disney Marathon - Tucson News Now

Southern Arizona runner makes history at Disney Marathon

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A runner from Oro Valley made history in the Sunshine State this weekend.

Nick Hilton is the first person from the United States to win the Walt Disney World Marathon since 2004, according to Fox 13 in Orlando.

Hilton is a professional runner and personal running coach, according to his Twitter profile.

He finished the race with a time of 2:17:53. More than 20,000 people participated in races at the park this weekend.

