Cowling scores 19, No. 23 Cal women rally to beat Cats

Mikayla Cowling hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points and No. 23 California held on to defeat Arizona 53-51 on Sunday, ending a two-game losing streak.

Cowling's final 3-pointer, with 4:09 left in the game, gave the Golden Bears (11-4, 2-2 Pac-12) a 53-45 lead. But it was also their last basket as they missed their only other shot and had four turnovers down the stretch.

The Wildcats (4-11, 0-3), who have lost five straight, only made 2 of 10 shots after Cowling's basket, but closed within two on two free throws from Sam Thomas with 41 seconds left. Thomas had a steal with 12 seconds left but a final shot wouldn't fall for Sammy Fatkin.

Thomas and JaLea Bennett both had 13 points for Arizona.

Arizona used a 12-2 run in the second quarter to lead 26-21 at the half. The lead was 10 when Cowling opened and closed a 12-0 run with 3-pointers and the Bears took a 38-37 lead after three quarters.

A Cowling 3 capped a 7-0 run that put the Bears ahead 48-40 with seven minutes left in regulation.

