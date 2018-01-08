OVPD: Suspect caught after brief chase near country club

Police officers in Oro Valley arrested a woman after a brief chase that ended near Linda Vista and Oracle Road.

Sgt. Carmen Trevizo, spokeswoman with OVPD, said Sunday night that victims reported a stolen vehicle just before 9:30 p.m.

She said officers located the vehicle and pursued it near the Oro Valley Country Club. The suspect ran from the vehicle, but was caught by officers at the scene.

Nobody was hurt, according to Trevizo.

She said investigators are working to learn if there's any relationship between the suspect and the victims.

